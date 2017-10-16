Deze scène werd geschrapt uit ‘It’ omdat ze te eng was

Heel wat horrorfans hebben intussen ‘It’ gezien, maar bij deze ene scène heeft nog niemand kunnen griezelen. De filmmakers lieten ze weg uit de film omdat het simpelweg te eng zou worden, al zijn de meningen daarover verdeeld. De tekst zou gelekt zijn uit het originele script van de film.

Acteur Bill Skarsgard, die de ultieme horrorclown vertolkte in de film, had het in een podcast al over de scène waarin een jonge (en naakte) Pennywise te zien is. Hij noemde de scène “echt gestoord” en als we ze nu lezen, begrijpen we dat volledig.

De scène vindt plaats vlak nadat de kinderen Pennywise bevochten hebben in het vervallen huis en voor de scène waarin Henry met zijn vaders geweer speelt. Al haalde ze dus natuurlijk de film niet. Degene die ze lekte op reddit schreef erbij dat hij of zij hoopt dat de scène in het tweede deel van de film wel opgenomen wordt.

“1637

INT. WELLHOUSE - NIGHT ABIGAIL, 19. Rushes in and slams the door. As if trying to keep Satan himself out. She clutches her baby to her breast. Kneels by dying embers in the hearth. She blows on ‘em but a flame never catches. Her Baby starts to fuss... ABIGAIL Hush now, shhhh... it’ll be -- She stops.

Realizes that the small candle chandelier slowly spins above her. As if some unnatural force has caused its light to rotate around the room, like tiny primitive searchlights. She hears something slithering in the gray shadows by the Well. Occasionally we catch glimpses of a black silhouette. Shifting its shape. As if trying to decide on a form.

ABIGAIL (CONT’D) Please, Devil... leave us be... Shape shifts again. A beam of light passes, revealing PENNYWISE, naked, lithe, flesh pale and translucent, a half- formed imitation of a human, opens his maw full of large razor sharp teeth, dripping with saliva. As the tin can spins clockwise, Pennywise moves counter around the room. Each time the light hits his face -- It’s different. A Man. A Woman. A Beast. A Monster.

PENNYWISE You mistake me woman. No mere devil, I am the Eater of Worlds. His voice is guttural, unnatural. ABIGAIL But my child, not my child... He is innocent...

PENNYWISE So you say. The Baby screams. Pennywise smiles. PENNYWISE (CONT’D) Beautiful fear... ABIGAIL I pray Thee, take me. Abigail shuffles back. PENNYWISE I will. And then, him. And thy husband and the rest of thy children, and all the savages who brought you here. And when you all rot in the earth, I will pick thy bones dry until no meat is left to pick. And then I will seek out thy bones and consume thy souls until nothing is left but the weeds! (beat) Or you will occupy yourself otherwise and not interfere. I will take her and you will live, and those of thy other children -- in whom I take no interest. And you will thank ME fever and frost did not damn you to the soil. Abigail looks down at her baby again.

She’s shaking, doesn’t want to let go. Behind her, the door opens. A little boy, 6, asks -- BOY Mama? ABIGAIL NO! OUT! NOW! Frightened by his mother, the boy runs. Abigail turns back to Pennywise. Wherever he may be now in the room. The light somehow seems to spin faster now. She kisses her baby and sets it down. It bawls. ABIGAIL : I’m sorry, I’m so sorry...

She turns away from the baby. Faces those dying embers. We keep on her face as they seem to begin glowing brighter as - OVER HER SHOULDER -- OUT OF FOCUS -- Pennywise crawls over to the Baby and starts to feast. SHARP CRY FROM THE BABY CUT OFF as we hear a crunch. Abigail continues to look into the BRIGHT ORANGE GLOW of not the flickering fire... ...but the deadlights. Her expression changing. Fear. Denial. Grief. Acceptance. And then nothing. Just a glazed look. AS IF NOTHING HORRIFIC IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING BEHIND HER.”