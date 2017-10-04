Fitnessmodel toont buik één week na haar keizersnede

Amper een week geleden beviel de Australische Chontel Duncan (28) van haar tweede kindje, Swayde. Het fitnessmodel deelt nu een indrukwekkende foto van haar buik op Instagram.
Chontel, die ook bij haar eerste zwangerschap een foto deelde, en toen in het oog van een storm terechtkwam omdat ze er niet zwanger uitzag, heeft nu een niet mis te verstane boodschap voor haar volgers. “Voor iedereen zich gaat moeien of negatieve reacties bij mijn foto plaatst, wil ik nog even benadrukken dat iedereen anders is”, schrijft ze bij de foto. “Die ene of juiste weg bestaat niet. Deze foto van mijn lichaam is voor mij normaal.”
Chontel, te zien in legging en bh,benadrukt ook dat haar zwangerschap vlot verlopen is. “Ik heb nooit last gehad van ochtendmisselijkheid of andere kwaaltjes. Alles is zeer goed verlopen. Ook het herstel na de bevalling gaat, dankzij een intensief trainingsprogramma van acht weken, bijzonder goed.”
Now before anyone jumps down my throat saying anything negative think before you type ?? everyone is unique and different in their own special way. There is no "one" journey or one way, this is my "normal". No one is forced to follow my account/s, I openly share my life for all who appreciate it, that includes the highs and the lows. I am only one person, so therefore I cannot possible relate to everyone's experience. If your instant response isn't positive I challenge you to see beyond your negativity and find the kindness within. I was blessed to conceive, blessed to experience no sickness, I did experience discomfort & tiredness, but overall I had a very enjoyable pregnancy. Could not be more grateful ?? I grew a full term 8 pound baby, delivering through c-section on the 20th Sept which is when that bump photo was taken. A week later I took my first "post pregnancy" progression photo. (As shown above) In a weeks time I start my very own 8 week transformation program @hiit_australia for the first few weeks it will be all about the nutrition plan. When I am given the all clear I will incorporate light walking and eventually be able to go back to training. I plan to keep you all up to date as I find my new routine as a mummy of 2 beautiful blessings.