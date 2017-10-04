Fitnessmodel toont buik één week na haar keizersnede

Amper een week geleden beviel de Australische Chontel Duncan (28) van haar tweede kindje, Swayde. Het fitnessmodel deelt nu een indrukwekkende foto van haar buik op Instagram.

Chontel, die ook bij haar eerste zwangerschap een foto deelde, en toen in het oog van een storm terechtkwam omdat ze er niet zwanger uitzag, heeft nu een niet mis te verstane boodschap voor haar volgers. “Voor iedereen zich gaat moeien of negatieve reacties bij mijn foto plaatst, wil ik nog even benadrukken dat iedereen anders is”, schrijft ze bij de foto. “Die ene of juiste weg bestaat niet. Deze foto van mijn lichaam is voor mij normaal.”

Chontel, te zien in legging en bh,benadrukt ook dat haar zwangerschap vlot verlopen is. “Ik heb nooit last gehad van ochtendmisselijkheid of andere kwaaltjes. Alles is zeer goed verlopen. Ook het herstel na de bevalling gaat, dankzij een intensief trainingsprogramma van acht weken, bijzonder goed.”