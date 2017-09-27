Dit zijn de favoriete poses van modellen op Instagram om je te misleiden

Modellen en Instagram, ze zijn onlosmakelijk met elkaar verbonden. Meer nog: de dames laten zich steeds van hun allerbeste kant zien. Maar hun foto’s zijn niet wat ze lijken en dat wil het Britse model en body activiste Iskra Lawrence (27) voor eens en altijd duidelijk maken. Ze demonstreert alle hippe poses die populaire dames gebruiken om er extra slank uit te zien en likes te verzamelen.

“Ik wilde voor deze post super eerlijk zijn en aan jullie tonen hoe drastisch en snel mensen er anders uit kunnen zien door simpelweg bepaalde poses aan te nemen. Ik ben enthousiast om dit met jullie te delen. Ik moet eerlijk bekennen dat ik zelf ook poseer. Er is niets mis mee om specifieke houdingen aan te nemen met je lichaam, maar laat ons er met z’n allen eerlijk over zijn. Ik heb veertien jaar ervaring als model en ik heb veel dingen geleerd, nu wil ik ze tonen”, staat er in het bijschrift.

De reden? “Mijn leven is niet perfect, laat staan alle andere levens waarvan je een glimp opvangt via de sociale media. Ook onze lichamen zijn niet perfect en zo moet het ook zijn. We zijn allemaal imperfect perfect en honderd procent uniek. Dus aan al degenen die echt zijn: vier elke kleine centimeter van je lichaam en wie je bent.”

