Deze Instagram biedt vrouwen die hun kindje verloren een thuishaven aan

Je weet maar hoe erg het is tot het je zelf is overkomen. Die harde les moest Jessica Zucker leren nadat ze jarenlang als psychologe met vrouwen had gewerkt die hun kindje waren verloren en er toen uiteindelijk zelf met de tragische gebeurtenis werd geconfronteerd. Toen ze zestien weken zwanger was, raakte ze namelijk het baby'tje in haar buik kwijt.
Ze besloot uiteindelijk haar verhaal op Instagram te vertellen en er zo andere vrouwen die hetzelfde meemaakten een hart onder de riem te steken. "Ik schaam me niet, verwijt mezelf niets en voel geen schuld. Ik deed niets verkeerd. Ik deed niets om dit te verdienen. Mijn lichaam werkt en heb niet het gevoel dat het gefaald heeft. Ik omarm mijn verdriet volledig en sta het toe me te overspoelen. Ik ben nog altijd in rouw. Ik geloof niet dat sterrenkindjes onze geliefden 'vervangen'. Pas als we de pijn in ons hart toestaan, kunnen we evolueren. Als we er hardnekkig tegen vechten, verdrinken we. Ik geloof niet dat alles voor een reden gebeurt. Ik weet dat ik niet alleen ben, en dat ben jij ook niet."
Ondertussen telt haar Instagram meer dan 10.000 volgers, onder wie heel wat vrouwen die hetzelfde overkwam en ook zij krijgen er plaats om hun verhaal te doen onder de hashtag #ihadamiscarriage. Het levert heel wat ontroerende getuigenissen op, maar biedt vooral een veilige thuishaven en een plaats waar er zonder oordeel over miskramen kan worden gesproken.
• Miscarriage is not a disease. There is not a singular cure. Silence will not make it go away. So we speak. _ Here at #IHadAMiscarriage, we are dedicated to storytelling as a form of healing and inspiring others. We want to change culture so that future generations feel comfortable talking about these reproductive hardships. So they feel less alone. We believe that words have the power to transform our pain over time and with dedication. We know that support is paramount and that we can harness its potency through using our voices. _ This year the campaign focuses on the various routes to motherhood, putting a face to the statistics, and encouraging intergenerational conversations surrounding pregnancy loss. Though Pregnancy + Infant Loss Awareness Month is quickly coming to a close, our commitment is year-round. _ Video by @the_jaki. Mama + babe tees + pregnancy loss cards designed by @annerobincallig. Proceeds go to @thebirthhour. Available in my online shop. Link in profile. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #loss #grief #rainbowbaby #motherhood #pregnancyloss #stillbirth #1in4 #pregnancylossawareness #pregnancylosscards
# IHadAMiscarriage I had a 2nd trimester miscarriage. This is a fact of my life. An experience that changed who I am. Pregnancy after pregnancy loss changed me all the more. I have no shame. No self-blame. No guilt. I did nothing wrong. I did nothing to deserve this. My body works. I don't feel it failed. I embrace my grief fully and allow it to wash over me. I grieve still. I don't believe rainbow babies "replace" our lost loves. When we lean into heartache, we evolve. When we work vigorously to stave it off, we drown. I don't believe everything happens for a reason. I know I am not alone, nor are you. _ This campaign is here for anyone who has experienced any type of pregnancy or infant loss. We are here to share stories with the aim of softening stigma and ushering in connection. Let this space be a life line. An anchor. A community. _ What an elating honor it is to have my work and specifically this page featured on @selfmagazine today. Link in profile. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #stillbirth #infantloss #motherhood #grief #loss #parenthood #pregnancyafterloss #rainbowbaby #1in4 // This sign accompanied the birth of the I Had A Miscarriage campaign in 2014. Lettering by @annerobincallig.
Let's talk about loss. And the terror that can follow. Last night I connected with another writer who published a remarkable piece about the isolation of miscarriage. In her email to me she wrote, among other things, "I'm so sorry you had a 2nd trimester miscarriage. Every woman's nightmare." I paused, unable to read on. Stunned. She's right: my 16-week miscarriage experience is "every (pregnant) woman's nightmare". What does this mean about the way we stack loss in a hierarchy? This exchange reminded me of the piece I wrote in January for the @washingtonpost about how prone we are to comparing and contrasting trauma/pain/heartache. In this photo, taken a couple of weeks before my daughter arrived, I was terrified. Through and through. What I lived through, aka "every woman's nightmare", changed my experience of pregnancy altogether. How could it not?! To live in a body, a pregnant body, for 10 months with concern and preoccupation, is something I can barely describe in words. Loss is different for everyone, but let's remember that @ 1 in 4 women are walking around in bodies that have lost something they wanted. Let's resist comparing and contrasting loss and remember that we all ache in different ways. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #pregnancylosscards #pregnancyloss #miscarriage #grief #loss #pregnancyafterpregnancyloss #motherhood #rainbowbaby #1in4
@rachyface77 wears her rainbow mama tee with pride and shares: "Now this was a hard selfie to take. Do I smile? Do I not? But after trying not to think about it, this is what I got. And it goes a long way in showing how I feel everyday. The guilt when I smile because I don't have my first baby with me. A baby I never met, but whose heartbeat I saw on a scan. The simultaneous utter joy and total grief because I have the most perfect daughter I could have wished for, and yet she is here because you aren't. Discovering @ihadamiscarriage was like a lifeline of understanding at a time when I thought I was truly on my own. The power of women speaking out about their own complicated feelings of grief helped me more than anyone will ever know. And so, I write this in the hope that maybe it will help someone feel less be, and because no one should carry this in silence." _ Tees designed by @annerobincallig. Rainbow mama and rainbow babe t-shirts are available in my online shop. Link in profile. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyafterloss #grief #loss #rainbowbaby #motherhood #1in4
@kelly.d.allen shares: "yet another rough day today / i pride myself on being a pretty resilient person / i can work myself through things and find light on the other side / but today i saw something i never thought i would ever see in my life / the last remains of that little life that i thought left me nearly five months ago finally left my body today / i did not have a d&c due to how early it was - but my periods had become heavier and more painful month after month so i was going to schedule an appointment next week / and today there it was - and now it's gone / forever // ?" _ #IHadAMiscarriage #grief loss #miscarriage #motherhood #1in4