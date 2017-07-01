Daarom postte deze blogster een foto van zichzelf nadat ze vijftien kilogram bijkwam

De Amerikaanse Tatiana (17) kwam in drie maanden tijd vijftien kilogram bij en postte een foto op haar Instagrampagina van hoe ze er één jaar geleden uitzag en hoe ze er nu uitziet. De fitnessblogster benadrukt dat ze zich nu mentaal en fysiek stukken beter voelt en bewijst eens te meer dat schoonheid niet aan een streefgewicht gekoppeld kan worden.

Meestal wordt er op sociale media volop gepronkt met spectaculair gewichtsverlies, maar op de Instagrampagina van de Amerikaanse Tatiana (17) gebeurt net het omgekeerde. De tiener die zich als fitnessblogster profileert, kwam de voorbije maanden immers vijftien kilogram bij en dat deelde ze vol trots met haar volgers.

Op haar blog en in de onderstaande post beschrijft het meisje hoe ze er de afgelopen maanden in slaagde om eindelijk op een gezond gewicht te komen na een emotioneel moeilijk jaar: "Op de foto aan de linkerkant was ik depressief, at ik nauwelijks en was ik ongelooflijk onzeker over mezelf. Ik verloor veel gewicht, ik kampte met ondergewicht en ik besliste om op een gezonde en gedisciplineerde manier opnieuw gewicht bij te komen." De zeventienjarige voelt zich naar eigen zeggen nu mentaal en fysiek stukken beter dan voordien.