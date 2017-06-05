Optreden van "halfnaakte" meidengroep tijdens benefietconcert zet kwaad bloed

Volgens heel wat mensen waren Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall en Leigh-Anne Pinnock veel te bloot gekleed voor het ingetogen en emotioneel concert in Manchester. Het viertal droeg bijpassende zwart-witte outfits, de ene al niet iets onthullender dan de andere. Ze brachten hun single Wings, maar op sociale media ging het dus vooral over hun "halfnaakte outfits".
When @LittleMix turn up to a charity concert— Emily (@xheartemilyx) 5 juni 2017
Half naked DISRESPECT AND DISAPPOINTMENT #OneLoveManchester
Everyone is wearing casual clothes at the concert as it's supposed to be an intimate charity concert, yet little mix are half naked. Shock??— Chloé (@ChloeJaneHillsx) 4 juni 2017
eventually little mix will be performing naked?? have a bit of respect. this is a tribute to what happened in manchester #manchesteronelove— Kidrauhl (@DahBieberWorld) 4 juni 2017
#OneLoveManchester so inspirational until little mix come on half naked everyone else dressed normal but ofc they make it about themselves??— Amy (@amyellery_) 4 juni 2017
Really don't see why Little Mix feel the need to be half naked while performing when Ariana is in a oversized baggy jumper???— Nath (@vibrantics) 4 juni 2017
Everyone else is wearing hoodies an clothes,@LittleMix come out half naked even @MileyCyrus was covered up for a change??#onelovemanchester— Rachel Gornell (@raycchhh) 4 juni 2017