Deze sterren steken Ariana Grande en slachtoffers hart onder de riem na aanslag

De aanslag na het optreden van Ariana Grande in Manchester heeft heel wat emoties losgeweekt en niet in het minst ook bij haar collega's in Hollywood. Heel wat onder hen stuurden dan ook tweets en Instagramfoto's met steunbetuigingen de wereld in.

Onder meer Victoria en David Beckham die jarenlang in Manchester woonden, drukten hun medeleven uit met de slachtoffers. Maar ook collega-popsterren van Ariana Grande zoals Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Lorde, Miley Cyrus en Katy Perry deden hun duit in het zakje.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night ???? x VB #Manchester Een bericht gedeeld door Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) op 23 Mei 2017 om 1:14 PDT

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy... Een bericht gedeeld door David Beckham (@davidbeckham) op 23 Mei 2017 om 12:20 PDT

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. ?? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 23 mei 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) 23 mei 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. ???????????? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 mei 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) 23 mei 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) 23 mei 2017