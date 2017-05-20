Vrouw weigert gastric bypass en valt spectaculair af

Afvallen is niet simpel, maar de methode om gewicht te verliezen is dat vaak wel. Amber Barham, een 25-jarige lerares, weigerde het advies van de dokter om een gastric bypass te ondergaan en besliste om haar eigen methode te volgen.

Het geheim om gewicht te verliezen kennen we allemaal: meer bewegen en minder en gezonder eten. Toen Amber Barham, een 25-jarige lerares uit Florida van haar dokter te horen kreeg dat ze beter een gastric bypass zou ondergaan, draaide ze de knop om en besliste ze om op eigen houtje spectaculair af te vallen en daar vooral ook haar tijd voor te nemen.

Instagram gebruikt ze als platform om haar foto's en verhalen te delen en ook om de aanmoedigingen te vinden als het moeilijker gaat.

Volhouden en geduld hebben

"Het advies van de dokter was de wake-up call die ik nodig had", post ze. "Door een operatie voor te stellen, had ik het gevoel dat hij dacht dat ik het nooit zou kunnen, afvallen. En ik wilde het tegendeel bewijzen."

Amber besliste om haar ongezonde levensstijl van de ene dag op de andere om te gooien. "Tachtig procent van de tijd eet ik gezond, twintig procent ben ik iets minder streng."

"Als je resultaat ziet, lukt het goed. Als de wijzer van de weegschaal weer eens te lang stil blijft staan is het verleidelijk om niet in oude gewoontes te hervallen. Ik heb mezelf heel kleine doelen gesteld, en zo heb ik het toch volgehouden. Ik wilde eerst één kilometer aan een stuk kunnen lopen, en daar heb ik naartoe gewerkt."

De jonge vrouw en mama van één kindje is ondertussen vijftig kilo kwijgeraakt op anderhalf jaar. "Je moet geduld hebben, maar vooral gewoon volhouden", post ze op Instagram.