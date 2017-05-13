Daarom deelt Paris Jackson graag naaktfoto's van zichzelf

Paris Jackson, de 19-jarige dochter van Michael Jackson, houdt er naar eigen zeggen van om in haar blootje rond te lopen en daarom deelde ze een poedelnaakte foto van zichzelf op Instagram. "Het is iets moois en je hoeft er helemaal niets seksueel van te maken", klinkt het. Ze pikt het dan ook niet dat mensen kritiek op haar hebben als ze dergelijke foto's deelt.

Met een zwart-witfoto en een niet mis te verstane tekst eronder, wil Paris Jackson aan de wereld duidelijk maken dat er helemaal niets verkeerd is met naaktheid. Integendeel.

"Naakt zijn is wat ons tot mens maakt, het helpt me om beter geconnecteerd te zijn met Moeder Aarde. Het is eigenlijk iets heel mooi en je hoeft er niets seksueel van te maken zoals veel Hollywoodsterren doen", klinkt het. "Je lichaam is niet enkel een tempel die ook zo aanbeden moet worden. Het is ook een onderdeel van het feminisme dat je jezelf moet kunnen uitdrukken zoals je dat zelf wilt, of dat nu gaat om conservatief zijn en veel kleren dragen of jezelf tonen zoals je bent. Het lichaam is een mooi ding en welke 'gebreken' je ook hebt - zoals littekens, extra gewicht, striemen, sproeten of wat dan ook - ze zijn prachtig en je zou jezelf moeten kunnen uitdrukken op de manier die je zelf comfortabel vindt."

"Verontschuldig me niet"

Ze heeft naast een mening over naakt zijn echter ook eentje in petto voor de mensen die kritiek hebben op haar keuzes. "Als deze foto iemand verontrust, dan begrijp ik dat, maar dan zou ik je misschien willen aansporen om mij niet langer te volgen. Ik wil me hiervoor niet verontschuldigen. Dit is wie ik ben en ik weiger me te verstoppen en mijn eigen overtuigingen voor mezelf te houden. Iedereen heeft zijn eigen meningen en we zijn het niet altijd met elkaar eens en dat is ook oké. We zijn allemaal mensen en de dingen leren appreciëren die anderen doen, maakt net dat we ons meer verbonden voelen. Dat kan toch niets slecht zijn?"