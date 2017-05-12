Zo ziet een buik eruit enkele uren na de keizersnede

De Australische blogster Olivia White (27) is bevallen via een keizersnede en deelde enkele uren erna een foto van haar buik. Daarbij hoort een boodschap aan dames die denken dat deze optie ‘de gemakkelijkste manier is om een kind op de wereld te zetten’.

“Aan iedereen die denkt dat het de makkelijkste manier is om te bevallen: stel je maar eens een gat van vijftien centimeter voor in je buik. Ik voelde me net een haai die de lichaamsdelen van een surfer naar binnen had gespeeld. Probeer je voor te stellen dat al je vitale organen zich een weg uit je lichaam willen duwen. Daarna voelt het alsof je overreden wordt door een bus en dan nog eens”, schrijft de mama achter The House of White-blog op Instagram.

Haar plastische uitleg verzamelde meer dan 1.500 likes en lokte veel reacties uit van dames die ook een keizersnede achter de rug hadden en hun eigen ervaring wilden delen. “Ik durfde de eerste uren niet naar mijn buik kijken”, schrijft een vrouw.





Op de bewuste foto van haar buik, gemaakt enkele uren na de bevalling, is de grote insnijding te zien onder een strook medisch plakband. “Het ergste van al is dat het voelt alsof je heel je leven dezelfde onderbroeken als die van je oma hebt gedragen tot aan je middel. Iedereen die ooit een keizersnede heeft gehad, weet dat je vanaf dat moment zal willen vertrouwen op Spanx. Je raakt immers nooit af van het kuiltje dat het litteken veroorzaakt. Ik heb dan misschien een buideltje dat op dat van een kangoeroe lijkt. Als ik geen keizersnedes had gehad, dan waren mijn kinderen er vandaag misschien niet. Daarom zou ik er helemaal niets aan willen veranderen”, staat er.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat de mama van twee eerlijke foto’s deelt van haar lichaam na haar bevallingen. In het verleden poseerde ze ook al in lingerie en deelde ze een ontnuchterende boodschap over ‘haar striemen, bredere heupen en hangborsten vol melk’.

