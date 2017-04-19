Op één van deze foto’s weegt ze meer, zie jij op dewelke?

De Amerikaanse fitblogster Elianne Alexander plaatste dinsdag een opmerkelijke compilatiefoto op Instagram. Het linkse kiekje is een jaar oud, vandaag ziet ze er afgetraind uit zoals op de rechtse foto. En toch weegt ze nu meer. Bij het beeld hoort een belangrijke boodschap: focus nooit op je gewicht, maar op je gevoel.

Elianne schrijft op haar Instagrampagina dat ze maar al te goed weet dat spieren meer wegen dan vet, maar dat ze het toch zeer moeilijk had om het cijfer op de weegschaal los te laten. “Verdomde weegschaal. Ik ging onlangs naar de dokter en hij woog me. Momenteel ben ik zwaarder dan een jaar geleden”, staat er te lezen.

“Ik nam niet wekelijks foto’s van mijn vooruitgang, ik woog mezelf niet elke dag en volgde niet dagelijks op wat ik allemaal at. Het is me gewoon gelukt om een gezonde levensstijl te ontwikkelen, maar de weegschaal bleef mijn ergste vijand”, voegt ze eraan toe.





Na de confronterende consultatie bij de dokter, ging Elianne voor haar spiegel staan en vroeg ze aan zichzelf of ze er goed uitzag. En jawel, op die manier lukte het om verder te kijken dan de weegschaal. “Ik voel me helemaal anders dan vroeger, beter ook. Daarom deel ik deze foto. Het gaat helemaal niet om mijn relatie met zwaartekracht. Het gaat over gezondheid, sterkte en perspectief”, besluit ze. Met enkele hashtags laat ze aan haar 117.000 volgers weten dat ze meer zijn dan een nummer en dat de standaarden de reinste onzin zijn.