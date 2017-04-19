Op één van deze foto’s weegt ze meer, zie jij op dewelke?

Elianne schrijft op haar Instagrampagina dat ze maar al te goed weet dat spieren meer wegen dan vet, maar dat ze het toch zeer moeilijk had om het cijfer op de weegschaal los te laten. “Verdomde weegschaal. Ik ging onlangs naar de dokter en hij woog me. Momenteel ben ik zwaarder dan een jaar geleden”, staat er te lezen.
“Ik nam niet wekelijks foto’s van mijn vooruitgang, ik woog mezelf niet elke dag en volgde niet dagelijks op wat ik allemaal at. Het is me gewoon gelukt om een gezonde levensstijl te ontwikkelen, maar de weegschaal bleef mijn ergste vijand”, voegt ze eraan toe.
DAMN SCALE!!! ???? I went for a physical not too long ago, and the doctor weighed me. I currently weigh more than I did a year ago. Even though I KNOW muscle weighs more than fat and the scale is my biggest enemy, I somehow let it get to me. You see, I've learned to look in the mirror and not pick myself apart. I don't take pictures weekly looking for "progress". I don't weigh myself daily or track my food obsessively. I've finally gotten into a good healthy routine. And yet... that little voice STILL managed to lurk. After my physical, I went home, looked in the mirror with disapproval, and got myself worked up asking "Do I look ok?". Luckily, instead of falling victim to old habits, I snapped out of it VERY FAST! Here's what I did this time that was different from other times: I stopped rationalizing "why", and was able to look beyond the damn scale. The way I FEEL now is worlds away from how I've felt before. My point in telling you this is that even though I know damn well to ignore the scale, I still had to consciously remind myself of my real goals. ? it's not about my relationship with gravity, it's about health, strength, and perspective. ?????? - - #keepgoing #screwthestandards #youremorethananumber #transformationtuesday
Na de confronterende consultatie bij de dokter, ging Elianne voor haar spiegel staan en vroeg ze aan zichzelf of ze er goed uitzag. En jawel, op die manier lukte het om verder te kijken dan de weegschaal. “Ik voel me helemaal anders dan vroeger, beter ook. Daarom deel ik deze foto. Het gaat helemaal niet om mijn relatie met zwaartekracht. Het gaat over gezondheid, sterkte en perspectief”, besluit ze. Met enkele hashtags laat ze aan haar 117.000 volgers weten dat ze meer zijn dan een nummer en dat de standaarden de reinste onzin zijn.