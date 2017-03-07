Hond met scheve snuit verovert vele harten op sociale media

Sommige mensen worden geboren met imperfecties en dat gaat ook op voor dieren. Neem nu Picasso, de Amerikaanse hond die zo’n tien maanden geleden ter wereld kwam met een scheve snuit. De fokker die het dier geboren zag worden moest niet veel hebben van de onvolmaakte puppy, maar vele honderden mensen die het dier nu willen adopteren denken daar duidelijk anders over.
Het scheelde niet veel af Picasso was niet meer onder ons. Zijn fokker dumpte hem samen met zijn broertje vorig jaar in een asielcentrum. Daar stonden ze op het punt om het schattige diertje een spuit te geven, maar daar stak Luvable Dog Rescue een stokje voor. De organisatie redde de twee broertjes uit hun benaderde situatie en noemde hen ‘Pablo’ en ‘Picasso’. De Spaanse schilder was immers gespecialiseerd in niet al te symmetrische figuren.
De foto’s van Picasso vonden al snel hun weg op de sociale media en leidde tot massa’s liefkozende reacties over de aandoenlijke hond. Al honderden mensen willen Picasso zelfs adopteren en schreven de organisatie aan.
??Awww, one of these dogs is kinda goofy-looking??. Ha Ha????Pablo and Picasso are VERY sweet and VERY goofy in their own unique ways!??We love these special brothers!?? Picasso has some medical issues we need to work through before the boys will be available for adoption??Please be patient as we've had hundreds of inquiries already from interested Adoptors!??We want to thank BUZZFEED and Brad Esposito for the fantastic story on Pablo and Picasso!!! #BornThisWay #pitbullcorgi #wonkyface #rescued
Picasso was born this way and despite his funny looks he is happy and healthy. When a back yard breeder was unable to sell him and his brother they were dumped at a high kill shelter and slated for euthanasia. Luvable Dog Rescue saw Picasso and fell in love. They learned that Picasso had a "normal" looking brother who was also going to be euthanized. Luvable couldn't leave "Pablo" behind so they decided to rescue them together. Both brothers are now safe and up for adoption at @luvabledogrescue in Eugene, OR.??Picasso does need dental surgery to remove lower teeth that are digging into his palette due to the misalignment of his jaw??Once Picasso has recovered from his surgery he and his brother will be up for adoption to a home together!!! #bornThisWay #pitbullbassethoundmix #lowrider #rescued