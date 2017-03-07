Hond met scheve snuit verovert vele harten op sociale media

Sommige mensen worden geboren met imperfecties en dat gaat ook op voor dieren. Neem nu Picasso, de Amerikaanse hond die zo’n tien maanden geleden ter wereld kwam met een scheve snuit. De fokker die het dier geboren zag worden moest niet veel hebben van de onvolmaakte puppy, maar vele honderden mensen die het dier nu willen adopteren denken daar duidelijk anders over.

Het scheelde niet veel af Picasso was niet meer onder ons. Zijn fokker dumpte hem samen met zijn broertje vorig jaar in een asielcentrum. Daar stonden ze op het punt om het schattige diertje een spuit te geven, maar daar stak Luvable Dog Rescue een stokje voor. De organisatie redde de twee broertjes uit hun benaderde situatie en noemde hen ‘Pablo’ en ‘Picasso’. De Spaanse schilder was immers gespecialiseerd in niet al te symmetrische figuren.

De foto’s van Picasso vonden al snel hun weg op de sociale media en leidde tot massa’s liefkozende reacties over de aandoenlijke hond. Al honderden mensen willen Picasso zelfs adopteren en schreven de organisatie aan.