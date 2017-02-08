Ze wogen samen 350 kilo, maar je zou ze nu moeten zien

Alles is leuker met twee, dat tonen Lexi en Danny Reed uit Indiana in de Verenigde Staten aan. Het koppel woog samen bijna 350 kilo, maar samen vielen ze op een jaar tijd bijna 140 kilo af. Hun geheim? Elkaar motiveren.

Wanneer Lexi en Danny samen uit eten gingen, lieten ze zich meestal gaan in 'all you can eat'-restaurants met Chinees, pizza, frieten en frisdrank. Soms haalden ze zelfs acht plateaus na elkaar. Danny woog toen 220 kilo, Lexi 127. Begin 2016 besloten ze hun leven om te gooien. "Danny en ik hadden het over kinderen gehad", zegt Lexi aan de website Today.com. "Ik wist dat ik nooit een mama kon zijn met dat lichaam en dat motiveerde me".

Een jaar later is het koppel samen 140 kilo afgevallen. Zonder speciale diëten, gewoon door gezonder te eten en veel te bewegen. "Ik wilde beginnen met cardio, maar dat kon ik niet", vertelt Lexi. Dus wandelde ze op de loopband tot ze moe was, rustte ze uit en begon ze opnieuw. Het duurde niet lang voor ze dertig minuten aan een stuk kon wandelen. Lexi en Danny pasten ook hun eetgewoontes aan: er kwamen groenten op het bord en vette happen werden geruild voor vis en kip. Hun dates brachten ze niet langer op restaurant door, maar samen in de fitness. Als Lexi geen zin had, motiveerde Danny haar en omgekeerd. De evolutie van hun gewichtsverlies documenteerden ze op hun Instagramaccount.

"Je hebt geen trainer of chirurgie of geld nodig om dit te bereiken. Het is geweldig dat we elkaar hebben", zegt Danny. "Dit heeft onze relatie geholpen en dat is fijn. Samen dingen doen heeft ons dichter bij elkaar gebracht."

