Twitteraars sturen hun vijftienjarige zelf advies

Welk advies zou jij jouw vijftienjarige zelf meegegeven? Dat is de vraag waarop Twitteraars een antwoord proberen te verzinnen met de hashtag #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe. Wij verzamelden de meest waardevolle tot nu toe:
You'll experience pain beyond comprehension.Be soft.Don't let the world make u hard,don't let pain make u hate
Stand up for yourself, DONT let anyone walk over you. It's okay to say NO. You won't be a bad person for it. #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe— ∞ Andrea ∞ (@AndreaArizaga) 14 januari 2017
You're the only one who is disappointed by the fact that you're not perfect.
In about 3 months a brunette in a red sweater is gonna drop her books in the hall. Don't help her #WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe— Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) 14 januari 2017
#WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe Stop apologising when you've not done anything wrong.— Weird Savant (@weirdsavant) 13 januari 2017
#WhatIWouldTellA15YearOldMe the guy your mum told u not to waste ur time on really wasn't worth it but whatever u probs won't listen anyway— BRONNIE! (@BronnieMusic) 14 januari 2017