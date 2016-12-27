Fitnessmodel eerlijk over schaduwkant van levensstijl

De Amerikaanse Madelyn Moon (25) spendeerde heel wat van haar jonge leven in de fitness en aan het volgen van allerlei rigoureuze diëten. Een spartaanse levensstijl die uiteindelijk zijn tol eiste. Ze wil nu andere vrouwen waarschuwen dat er wel degelijk een schaduwzijde is aan het streven naar een dergelijk lichaam.

In een interview met de Daily Mail vertelt Madelyn Moon openhartig over haar vorig leven als fitnessmodel en de prijs die ze daarvoor moest betalen. "Heel wat vrouwen die fitnessmodel zijn, hebben in realiteit met eetstoornissen te kampen", steekt ze van wal. "Al mijn tijd ging naar de zoektocht naar het perfecte lichaam. Ik stond elke morgen vroeg op om om twee keer te kunnen trainen, at vijf maanden lang niets anders dan kip, eiwitten, havermout, pindakaas, broccoli en proteïneshakes, en isoleerde mezelf volledig van vrienden en familie."

Winderig

Maar dat bracht ook mentale gevolgen met zich mee en ondanks dat ze er strakker uitzag dan ooit, ook lichamelijke. "Ik haatte mijn lichaam, hoe het er ook uitzag. Hoewel ik maar 6,5 procent lichaamsvet had, was ik de hele tijd verschrikkelijk winderig en het enige wat ik kon bedenken was dat ze op mijn begrafenis zouden zeggen is dat ik "een gezonde eter" was." Moon vertelt daarnaast ook dat ze soms hele periodes niet menstrueerde.

Drastische beslissing

Uiteindelijk zag ze in dat ze aan body dysmorphic disorder leed en nam enkele drastische beslissingen. Ze zette haar fitnessblog stop, zei de gymzaal vaarwel en verhuisde. "Mijn advies voor jonge vrouwen die met hun zelfbeeld worstelen, is dat ze weg moeten blijven van sociale media. Stop met het volgen van fitnessmodellen en vraag je af wie je bent zonder je proteïnenshake. Als je je schuldig wilt voelen dan kan dat op het internet in 60 seconden. En hoewel het moeilijk is, kan je er ook voor kiezen om gelukkig te zijn."