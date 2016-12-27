Fitnessmodel eerlijk over schaduwkant van levensstijl

In een interview met de Daily Mail vertelt Madelyn Moon openhartig over haar vorig leven als fitnessmodel en de prijs die ze daarvoor moest betalen. "Heel wat vrouwen die fitnessmodel zijn, hebben in realiteit met eetstoornissen te kampen", steekt ze van wal. "Al mijn tijd ging naar de zoektocht naar het perfecte lichaam. Ik stond elke morgen vroeg op om om twee keer te kunnen trainen, at vijf maanden lang niets anders dan kip, eiwitten, havermout, pindakaas, broccoli en proteïneshakes, en isoleerde mezelf volledig van vrienden en familie."
Winderig
Maar dat bracht ook mentale gevolgen met zich mee en ondanks dat ze er strakker uitzag dan ooit, ook lichamelijke. "Ik haatte mijn lichaam, hoe het er ook uitzag. Hoewel ik maar 6,5 procent lichaamsvet had, was ik de hele tijd verschrikkelijk winderig en het enige wat ik kon bedenken was dat ze op mijn begrafenis zouden zeggen is dat ik "een gezonde eter" was." Moon vertelt daarnaast ook dat ze soms hele periodes niet menstrueerde.
Drastische beslissing
Uiteindelijk zag ze in dat ze aan body dysmorphic disorder leed en nam enkele drastische beslissingen. Ze zette haar fitnessblog stop, zei de gymzaal vaarwel en verhuisde. "Mijn advies voor jonge vrouwen die met hun zelfbeeld worstelen, is dat ze weg moeten blijven van sociale media. Stop met het volgen van fitnessmodellen en vraag je af wie je bent zonder je proteïnenshake. Als je je schuldig wilt voelen dan kan dat op het internet in 60 seconden. En hoewel het moeilijk is, kan je er ook voor kiezen om gelukkig te zijn."
I know for a fact that being a fitness model, meditative yogi, juice cleanse queen or a ripped bodybuilder does not bring the happiness you’re told about. (Trust me, I’ve been all of those things!) . You see, this picture used to be me. My frame here is SO much smaller than where I sit when I'm at my healthiest; on the inside I was miserable, insecure, and desperate for body freedom. . At a very young age, I became obsessed with how food made me look. . I had a body that took the place of relationships, mental health, satiation, sleep, food, my period, laughter, metabolism, happiness, intuition, hormonal health, traveling, spontaneity and everything else important in life. . You’re shown pictures of "fit" and thin bodies all day long. Whether it’s for a perfume commercial, a new-and-improved diet pill, a fitness program, or a restaurant, it’s still the same body time and time again. . What you DON’T see is behind-the-scenes, where the following happens: . Isolation . Bloat, gas, and irritable bowel reactions due to non-clean foods, unexpected foods, or anything that’s not in your diet-approved meal plan . The disappearance of menstruation . The tears and depression caused by these consequences . Food fears . Emotional eating . Weight gain . Anxiety . And loads more… . Today, my purpose is to nip these societal pressures in the bud because the “behind-the-scenes” is where REAL life happens. . Take my word for it: Leanness can not make up for a lack of life. Without my spray tan, glittery suit, and oil, I was really just a young girl dreaming of body freedom.
Can we talk about the irony of having a "perfect" body but haven't nothing to do with it? I took this photo the day after my fitness competition, thinking it would be a sexy shot. Looking back, I can see so clearly that I was drawn to this shot because it demonstrated exactly how I felt at the time. I was a prisoner. I was chained and weighed down by my dieting and fitness routine. I hated my body and my life but I couldn't stop pushing myself more and more towards "perfection." In truth, I was tired and upset when I took this photo. I didn't place where I wanted to place during the competition the day before. I ate a pop tart after the show to celebrate, but felt like a failure for eating such a "bad" food. I created an anxiety-ridden stomachache. I was retaining water (naturally) but I felt guilty for it...as if I could have controlled that. I let my family go back home, three hours away, without saying goodbye because I didn't want their breakfast plans to get in the way of my strict morning workout and diet routine before this photo shoot. My heart hurts for that girl, but I am overjoyed at where I am today. I weigh at least 15 lbs more than I did here but that's not all I gained. I gained my family. I gained friends. I gained food freedom. I gained intuitive moment. I let go of perfection, expectations, and my constant need to control. I am free and you can be too. Put down the weights and the chains and break through the walls you have put up around yourself. You CAN be free. It all starts with making the choice.