Man fotoshopt zich in kiekjes van Kendall Jenner, het resultaat is om te gieren

De Kardashian-Jenner-clan telde al Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie in zijn rangen en nu blijkbaar ook Kirby. Volgens zijn Instagramaccount is hij een aspirant model, liefhebber van alles en de tweelingbroer van Kendall Jenner. Om dat te bewijzen, deelt hij heel wat foto's van hen samen. Alleen zijn die natuurlijk gefotoshopt en werkt het resultaat danig op de lachspieren. Ook de bijschriften zijn om van te smullen.
Was kinda bummed the stylist only had one pair of shiny pants for the shoot... but part of being in fashion is just rolling with the punches and making whatever they give you WORK! Also, I fell off of that box and chipped a tooth. Does anyone have a dentist reco? Mine refused to keep seeing me ?? #DentistDrama #SorryDrLou #FollowYourDreams #fashion
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my twinsie 4 lyfe!!! Love my sis more than all the Dunkaroos I’ve eaten in my 21 years on earth (which is a lot haha)! Even tho I was cropped out of the ultra sound and mom said I was an “unexpected surprise” I still feel #blessed to pop Martinellis and ride horses w/ you. #BirthdayTwins #UnexpectedSurprisesAreWhatMakesThemSurprises #ItWasTheHorsesBdayToo! #wtf